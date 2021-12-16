ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3 tourists killed as vehicle falls into Abbottabad ditch

INP 16 Dec 2021

ABBOTTABAD: A vehicle carrying tourists on Wednesday fell into a ditch on Bagnotar Murree Road, Abbottabad killing three people and injuring two others.

Reportedly, a tourists’ vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch. As a result, three tourists were killed on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries.

The rescue officials pulled out the dead and injured from the ditch and shifted them to a nearby hospital. According to the rescuers, the condition of the injured was critical. The tourists belonged to Peshawar.

Separately, two people were killed in Khushab during a head-on collision between a bus and tractor-trolley on Jhelum Bridge, Sargodha Road on Wednesday.

According to details a bus rammed into a tractor-trolley on Sargodha Road. The trolley driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle. Two people died in the accident.

Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies to the THQ Hospital. The deceased included Muhammad Adnan, resident of Deowal, and an unidentified man.

Abbottabad tourists Murree Road

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

3 tourists killed as vehicle falls into Abbottabad ditch

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories