3 tourists killed as vehicle falls into Abbottabad ditch

ABBOTTABAD: A vehicle carrying tourists on Wednesday fell into a ditch on Bagnotar Murree Road, Abbottabad killing three people and injuring two others.

Reportedly, a tourists’ vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch. As a result, three tourists were killed on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries.

The rescue officials pulled out the dead and injured from the ditch and shifted them to a nearby hospital. According to the rescuers, the condition of the injured was critical. The tourists belonged to Peshawar.

Separately, two people were killed in Khushab during a head-on collision between a bus and tractor-trolley on Jhelum Bridge, Sargodha Road on Wednesday.

According to details a bus rammed into a tractor-trolley on Sargodha Road. The trolley driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle. Two people died in the accident.

Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies to the THQ Hospital. The deceased included Muhammad Adnan, resident of Deowal, and an unidentified man.