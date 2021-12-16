Balochistan-based traders: FPCCI chief urges authorities to address issues immediately

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has urged the concerned authorities to immediately address the issues of Balochistan traders and pave the way for the resumption of halted import and export activities.

He was responding to the emergency situation after the strike called by Quetta Chambers of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) against the unfair, illogical and illegitimate conduct of Customs Intelligence department in the province which is tantamount to discouraging legal importers and exporters and encouraging the smugglers.

Nasir Khan, FPCCI’s VP from Balochistan stated that cargo vehicles full of import and export goods are being stopped by Customs officials for no valid reason.

He added that the traders are left with no other option except indefinite strike against the Customs intelligence department. We will not call off the strike until and unless our concerns are addressed.

Nasir Khan maintained that the strike will put a halt to the trade in entire province; including, Quetta Dry Port, Chaman Border, Taftan Border, etc. as we can not bear the loss of time, money, cargo vehicles and goodwill anymore. He also informed that we have raised the issue with Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce but no resolution is in sight.

He also criticized the condition of advance dollar payment for exports to Afghanistan and demanded that exports to Afghanistan should be allowed under firm contract.

He added that this conditionality has resulted in the inability of exporters to capture and capitalize on the vacuum available in the Afghanistan for an enhanced export potential from Pakistan and the regional players are taking advantage of the situation on the back of adverse policies from the regulators and the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021