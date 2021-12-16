ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Balochistan-based traders: FPCCI chief urges authorities to address issues immediately

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has urged the concerned authorities to immediately address the issues of Balochistan traders and pave the way for the resumption of halted import and export activities.

He was responding to the emergency situation after the strike called by Quetta Chambers of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) against the unfair, illogical and illegitimate conduct of Customs Intelligence department in the province which is tantamount to discouraging legal importers and exporters and encouraging the smugglers.

Nasir Khan, FPCCI’s VP from Balochistan stated that cargo vehicles full of import and export goods are being stopped by Customs officials for no valid reason.

He added that the traders are left with no other option except indefinite strike against the Customs intelligence department. We will not call off the strike until and unless our concerns are addressed.

Nasir Khan maintained that the strike will put a halt to the trade in entire province; including, Quetta Dry Port, Chaman Border, Taftan Border, etc. as we can not bear the loss of time, money, cargo vehicles and goodwill anymore. He also informed that we have raised the issue with Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce but no resolution is in sight.

He also criticized the condition of advance dollar payment for exports to Afghanistan and demanded that exports to Afghanistan should be allowed under firm contract.

He added that this conditionality has resulted in the inability of exporters to capture and capitalize on the vacuum available in the Afghanistan for an enhanced export potential from Pakistan and the regional players are taking advantage of the situation on the back of adverse policies from the regulators and the government.

