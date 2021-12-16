FPCCI polls: SHC ‘suspends’ Irfan Iqbal’s name till next hearing

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court has suspended the name of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh from the final voter list of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) who is contesting the presidential election of the apex trade body of the country on businessman panel platform.

It was submitted before the court that earlier Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry nominated Irfan Iqbal Sheikh of M/S Zubaida Associates under the head of chamber class (Punjab) and later illegally got it changed as associate member showing managing partner of another company Asad Afzaal & company.

It was pleaded that FPCCI and election commissioner incorporated fabricated entries of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as nominee of Lahore chamber whereas he is ineligible to be a member of chamber and his turn over is more than Rs 50 million and therefore, he can’t contest FPCCI election. It was further submitted that entries in provisional and final voter list are self contradictory and clear violations of rules of Trade Organisation Act 2013.

It was finally argued that his another company mentioned is income tax active, sales tax operative which disentitled Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to contest election. Notification of his membership was issued patently illegal and unlawful.

The court after hearing detailed arguments suspended his name from final voter list till next date of hearing and re-fixed for December 23 and issued notice to defendants.

