ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
FPCCI polls: SHC ‘suspends’ Irfan Iqbal’s name till next hearing

Press Release 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court has suspended the name of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh from the final voter list of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) who is contesting the presidential election of the apex trade body of the country on businessman panel platform.

It was submitted before the court that earlier Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry nominated Irfan Iqbal Sheikh of M/S Zubaida Associates under the head of chamber class (Punjab) and later illegally got it changed as associate member showing managing partner of another company Asad Afzaal & company.

It was pleaded that FPCCI and election commissioner incorporated fabricated entries of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as nominee of Lahore chamber whereas he is ineligible to be a member of chamber and his turn over is more than Rs 50 million and therefore, he can’t contest FPCCI election. It was further submitted that entries in provisional and final voter list are self contradictory and clear violations of rules of Trade Organisation Act 2013.

It was finally argued that his another company mentioned is income tax active, sales tax operative which disentitled Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to contest election. Notification of his membership was issued patently illegal and unlawful.

The court after hearing detailed arguments suspended his name from final voter list till next date of hearing and re-fixed for December 23 and issued notice to defendants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

