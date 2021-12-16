ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

DVB reporter Aung San Lin arrested in Myanmar

CPJ 16 Dec 2021

BANGKOK: Myanmar authorities must immediately release Democratic Voice of Burma reporter Aung San Lin and drop any charges against him, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

At around midnight on December 11, about 20 soldiers raided Aung San Lin’s home in the village of Pin Zin, in the northwestern region of Sagiang, and arrested him, according to news reports and a report by his employer.

Those reports cited an unnamed family member of the journalist who said he was beaten while being taken into detention, but did not say how he was attacked or the extent of any injuries.

Soldiers took Aung San Lin to a police station in Wetlet Township, and then at about 3 p.m. on December 12 transferred him to the Shwebo Interrogation Center, near the central city of Mandalay, where he remains in custody, according to those reports. CPJ was unable to immediately determine whether he had been charged with a crime or provided access to a lawyer.

“Myanmar authorities should release Democratic Voice of Burma reporter Aung San Lin immediately and unconditionally, and those who allegedly physically assaulted him should be identified and held accountable,” said Shawn Crispin, CPJ’s senior Southeast Asia representative. “Myanmar’s junta must stop treating news reporting as though it is a criminal act.”

CPJ emailed Myanmar’s Ministry of Information for comment, but did not immediately receive any response.

Earlier on the day of his arrest, Aung San Lin had published a report alleging that military forces committed arson attacks on the homes of three supporters of the National League for Democracy in Wetlet Township. Military Senior General Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the elected NLD-led government in a democracy-suspending coup on February 1, 2021, sparking nationwide protests.

Several DVB reporters have been detained after the independent news broadcaster was banned by the junta soon after the coup, CPJ research shows.

In November, CPJ presented its International Press Freedom Award to DVB chief editor and co-founder Aye Chan Naing in recognition of his outlet’s courage in the face of decades of military repression.

In CPJ’s annual prison census, published earlier this month, Myanmar ranked as the world’s second-worst jailer, with at least 26 members of the press held behind bars for their work.

Myanmar Aung San Lin Shawn Crispin DVB reporter

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

DVB reporter Aung San Lin arrested in Myanmar

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories