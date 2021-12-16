ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
US MIDDAY: Gold trades in tight range

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices were hemmed into a range on Wednesday, as focus turned to the Federal Reserve’s decision which investors will be watching to gauge the pace at which pandemic-era stimulus measures would be unwound.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,766.17 per ounce, as of 11:40 a.m. ET (1640 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,766.90.

Gold shrugged off data showing U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, after surging in October as Americans started holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods.

“Five minutes after the U.S. retail report, gold was back to where it was. On any other day, the report would be more significant, but as the Fed meeting looms, it was pushed aside very quickly,” said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

The Fed is expected to announce that it is speeding up the end of its bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

It will be interesting to see whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell fuels or dampens rate hike expectations, Commerzbank said in a note.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of non-interest bearing bullion.

Looking ahead, “Gold should bottom out over the next 12-24 months, with prices likely to recover and stabilise after the Fed hiking cycle starts in earnest,” UBS lead strategist Joni Teves said in a note.

Silver will follow gold lower next year, Teves added.

Silver fell 1.8% to $21.54 per ounce, platinum down 2.3% at $898.63, and palladium dipped 2.8% to $1,575.47.

Among the autocatalysts, platinum was poised for gains in 2022 as supply-demand conditions tighten, while palladium could get a fillip from a recovery in global auto production, UBS added.

Gold Prices US MIDDAY silver rates gold rate

