Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

  • Just want to set the record straight, says Tareen
BR Web Desk 15 Dec 2021

The now-estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen rebutted on Wednesday claims that he ever provided funds for Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses.

“Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told,” Tareen said in a Twitter post.

He added that "I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

"Just want to set the record straight,” the tweet added.

Tareen's clarification comes days after a former PTI member, retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed, had alleged that he used to provide funds of up to Rs5 million per month to cover Khan's household expenses.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a financially honest man," Ahmed said while speaking on Bol news programme 'Tabdeeli'.

"His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years," he said about Imran Khan.

To ascertain the authenticity of his claims, the former Supreme Court judge also quoted an anonymous PTI leader as saying: "How can a man whose shoelaces are not even his own call himself righteous?"

Responding to Ahmed’s claims, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that the allegations were "completely false and illogical."

"Whoever knows Imran Khan, knows his honesty and dignity. Wajih sahib often makes illogical remarks such as these in despair over being expelled from the party," he tweeted.

Jahangir Tareen Imran Khan

