NY cocoa may retest resistance at $2,535

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may retest a resistance at $2,535 per tonne.

A break could lead to a gain to $2,598.

The resistance triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline.

As long as cocoa hovers above $2,497, it may keep rising towards $2,598.

A break below $2,497, however, could open the way towards the range of $2,434-2,466.

