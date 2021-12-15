Markets
NY cocoa may retest resistance at $2,535
15 Dec 2021
SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may retest a resistance at $2,535 per tonne.
A break could lead to a gain to $2,598.
The resistance triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline.
As long as cocoa hovers above $2,497, it may keep rising towards $2,598.
A break below $2,497, however, could open the way towards the range of $2,434-2,466.
