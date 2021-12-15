Palm oil hits near 2-week low on weak Dec export view

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in rival edible oils and expectations for a drop in exports during the first half of December.

Extending losses to a third day, the benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 106 ringgit, or 2.26%, to 4,593 ringgit ($1,084.53) a tonne during early trade.

It fell 0.72% during overnight trade.

Fundamentals