ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
ASC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
ASL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.99%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.62%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.55%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.76%)
PAEL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.5%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.33%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.56%)
TRG 101.00 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (4.7%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 67.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,062 Increased By 618.6 (3.55%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By 508.4 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 196.8 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Silkbank partners with STARZPLAY by Cinepax

Press Release 15 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax, Pakistan’s fastest growing streaming service.

This partnership will allow Silkbank Credit Card customers to pay Rs 1,200 for a one-year subscription and avail 50 percent discount at STARZPLAY by Cinepax. In addition to that, Silkbank Credit Card customers will also be able to avail a 30 percent discount on movie tickets at Cinepax.

The agreement was signed by Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives at Silkbank and Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax.

On the occasion, Nouman Butt commented, “The exponential rise in the popularity of OTT platforms, and the need to access good quality content as an escape from everyday life, led us to this partnership. At Silkbank Credit Cards, we are always striving to offer convenience to our customers and serve them better.”

Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax, said: “This strategic partnership gives us a great chance to enhance our subscriber base and strengthen our vision of providing high quality entertainment for everyone.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

silkbank Nouman Butt Cinepax STARZPLAY Faisal Khalid

