Silkbank partners with STARZPLAY by Cinepax

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax, Pakistan’s fastest growing streaming service.

This partnership will allow Silkbank Credit Card customers to pay Rs 1,200 for a one-year subscription and avail 50 percent discount at STARZPLAY by Cinepax. In addition to that, Silkbank Credit Card customers will also be able to avail a 30 percent discount on movie tickets at Cinepax.

The agreement was signed by Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives at Silkbank and Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax.

On the occasion, Nouman Butt commented, “The exponential rise in the popularity of OTT platforms, and the need to access good quality content as an escape from everyday life, led us to this partnership. At Silkbank Credit Cards, we are always striving to offer convenience to our customers and serve them better.”

Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax, said: “This strategic partnership gives us a great chance to enhance our subscriber base and strengthen our vision of providing high quality entertainment for everyone.”

