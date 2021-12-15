Chery to launch latest generation Tiggo SUVs

KARACHI: Chery Automobile Co Ltd, a leading automobile export company of China has partnered with Ghandhara Nissan Ltd., for local production of the latest generation Tiggo Series SUVs.

The launching ceremony was held at a local hotel on Tuesday evening. CEO Ghandhara Nissan Ltd., Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak and General Manager Chery Automobile Celix Hu and others spoke at the event and briefed the media about their new venture.

As per details, Ghandhara’s investment of $10 million over the first four years will provide the industry with a much-needed financial boost, as well as help expand a retail network and create job opportunities.

Chery will launch with an initial dealership network of 8 dealers across Pakistan and a production capacity of 16,000 units. In their second phase of production, this will be increased up to 32,000 units as their state-of-the-art plant is being built in Karachi’s Port Qasim.

Chery and Ghandhara will work together to introduce facilities in Karachi’s Port Qasim. The partners are working closely to have a long-standing relationship, bringing a wealth of local knowledge and experience with the latest engineering technologies.

Ghandhara Nissan announces to manufacture Chery passenger cars in Pakistan

Chery’s executive vice president Charlie Zhang said that entrance in Pakistan’s automotive market represents a significant step for China-Pakistan economic growth. Chery will now be locally assembling the Tiggo series with dynamic local partners who have been in this field for the past five decades.

He further added: “We are confident that with the close collaboration and support of the Pakistani government, this will deliver sustainable benefits for the national economy, customers, partners and Chery.”

This move is part of Chery’s strategy to engage with emerging automotive markets around the world, tailoring brands and products to meet the rising consumer demand. Sales of the first locally built vehicles are expected to begin in Pakistan within the fiscal year 2021-22.

Currently, Pakistan’s automotive industry accounts for almost nearly 4% of the GDP.

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV with the latest generation 1.5TCl Engine. It is capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology.

The Tiggo 8 Pro has 18 inch wheels and 360° Around View Mirrors. Other safety features include 6 curtain airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021