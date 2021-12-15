ANL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.63%)
ASC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
ASL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.14%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.87%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.84%)
PACE 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.34%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.22%)
TRG 101.40 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (5.11%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,476 Increased By 70.4 (1.6%)
BR30 18,062 Increased By 618.7 (3.55%)
KSE100 43,780 Increased By 532.9 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,256 Increased By 211.4 (1.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

AFP 15 Dec 2021

GENEVA: The UN decried Tuesday credible allegations of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, with most carried out by the Taliban themselves.

United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said she was deeply alarmed by continuing reports of such killings, despite a general amnesty announced by the new Taliban rulers after August 15.

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government,” she told the UN Human Rights Council.

“At least 72 of these killings,” she said, were “attributed to the Taliban.”

Al-Nashif, who presented Tuesday’s update to the council on behalf of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, said many members of the jihadist Islamic State-Khorasan group — a main Taliban enemy — had also met with the same fate.

Afghanistan Taliban extrajudicial killings Human Rights Council Nada Al Nashif

