Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

GENEVA: The UN decried Tuesday credible allegations of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, with most carried out by the Taliban themselves.

United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said she was deeply alarmed by continuing reports of such killings, despite a general amnesty announced by the new Taliban rulers after August 15.

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government,” she told the UN Human Rights Council.

“At least 72 of these killings,” she said, were “attributed to the Taliban.”

Al-Nashif, who presented Tuesday’s update to the council on behalf of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, said many members of the jihadist Islamic State-Khorasan group — a main Taliban enemy — had also met with the same fate.