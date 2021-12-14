ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By 389.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By 369.4 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13bn

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold nearly $13 billion worth of shares since early November when the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $906 million on Monday to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options to buy 2.13 million shares in Tesla, according to US securities filings.

How did musk sell?

Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed. He owned a combination of about 244 million shares through his trust and stock options, bringing his stake in Tesla to about 23% as of June 30.

Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

It included 170 million shares held by his trust.

The tweet was vague. Musk did not outline if he was intending to offload 10% of his shares he indirectly owned through the trust or if his stock options were also part of the deal.

Elon Musk Tesla

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13bn

SOEs: PC sets sell-off target

Covid-19: Pakistan vaccinates 25% of its total population

MPS today

US preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Soldier martyred in attack on checkpost near Pak-Iran border

Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity amid Iran tension

Six Afghan migrants killed in Iran road crash: report

Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation during Omicron wave

Read more stories