State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, Monday, remarked that the state-owned institutions cannot do real estate businesses, as it is clearly a matter of conflict of interests.

A single bench of IHC comprising IHC chief justice made the remarks while hearing a matter against the real estate business being carried out by the ministries and the state institutions.

The IHC bench asked the attorney general of Pakistan to complete his arguments in this case till the next hearing so that the court could announce its judgment.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah questioned whether the government-controlled institutions could directly or indirectly do business or not. He inquired if it was not conflict of interest.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that complying with its order, he would send a summary regarding this matter to the cabinet this week.

The chief justice remarked why the government is not taking action and is waiting for the court orders to do anything. He said that the court would decide the case according to law.

He added that while deciding on the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals.

He observed that apparently it can be stated that indulging of the departments working under the ministries and institutions in a business is unlawful. He also said that the FIA should be looking into irregularities of the business and illegal societies but it is itself busy in it.

The bench told the deputy AG that the matter involves basic human rights.

The case was adjourned until January 17, 2022.

