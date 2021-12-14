ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
NETSOL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.43%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.18%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.24%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.43 (6.08%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.94%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.2 (0.79%)
BR30 17,163 Increased By 411 (2.45%)
KSE100 42,989 Increased By 112.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.8 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Updated 14 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, Monday, remarked that the state-owned institutions cannot do real estate businesses, as it is clearly a matter of conflict of interests.

A single bench of IHC comprising IHC chief justice made the remarks while hearing a matter against the real estate business being carried out by the ministries and the state institutions.

The IHC bench asked the attorney general of Pakistan to complete his arguments in this case till the next hearing so that the court could announce its judgment.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah questioned whether the government-controlled institutions could directly or indirectly do business or not. He inquired if it was not conflict of interest.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that complying with its order, he would send a summary regarding this matter to the cabinet this week.

The chief justice remarked why the government is not taking action and is waiting for the court orders to do anything. He said that the court would decide the case according to law.

He added that while deciding on the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals.

He observed that apparently it can be stated that indulging of the departments working under the ministries and institutions in a business is unlawful. He also said that the FIA should be looking into irregularities of the business and illegal societies but it is itself busy in it.

The bench told the deputy AG that the matter involves basic human rights.

The case was adjourned until January 17, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah real estate business

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories