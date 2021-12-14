ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
Two policemen killed in IIOJK

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Two police personnel were killed and at least 14 others injured when freedom fighters attacked their bus on Monday on the outskirts of occupied Srinagar, police said, hours after police martyred two fighters at a nearby checkpoint. Police said on Twitter that fighters opened fire on a police vehicle, injuring at least 16 personnel, two of whom later died. “All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off,” the police said.

A senior police official told Reuters that a “massive hunt has been launched against fighters responsible for the attack”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details on the attack and expressed condolences to the families of those killed, his office said in a tweet. Earlier on Monday, two fighters were martyred at a check point set up on occupied Srinagar’s outskirts after firing at police.

