ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

GENEVA: The Omicron coronavirus variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity remain limited, the World Health Organization says.

Considerable uncertainties surround Omicron, first detected last month in South Africa and Hong Kong, whose mutations may lead to higher transmissibility and more cases of COVID-19 disease, the WHO said in a technical brief issued on Sunday.

"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons," it said, reiterating its first assessment.

"And second, preliminary evidence suggests potential humoral immune escape against infection and high transmission rates, which could lead to further surges with severe consequences," the WHO said, referring to the virus' potential ability to evade immunity provided by antibodies.

The WHO cited some preliminary evidence that the number of people getting reinfected with the virus has increased in South Africa.

While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest that Omicron may be less severe than the Delta variant - currently dominant worldwide - and all cases reported in the Europe region have been mild or asymptomatic, it remains unclear to what extent Omicron may be inherently less virulent, it said.

"More data are needed to understand the severity profile," it said. "Even if the severity is potentially lower than for the Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalisations will increase as a result of increasing transmission. More hospitalizations can put a burden on health systems and lead to more deaths."

Further information was expected in coming weeks, it added, noting the time lag between infections and outcomes.

WHO coronavirus variant Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Read more stories