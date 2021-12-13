ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.99%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.73%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,175 Decreased By -220.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -68 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia signs $717 million defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

CANBERRA: Australia signed a A$1 billion ($716.5 million) defence deal with South Korea on Monday, boosting Seoul's efforts to grow its military exports.

Under the terms of the deal, South Korean defence company Hanwha Corp will build 30 self-propelled howitzers and 15 armoured ammunition resupply vehicles for Australia.

"It's an important further chapter in the defence industry story for Australia as we continue to build our sovereign capability and (South) Korea is an important partner in that journey," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The deal positions Hanwha as a frontrunner for Australia's planned A$30 billion contract to build infantry fighting vehicles for its army.

Shares in Hanwha were up 3% following the announcement.

While the defence deal is the headline of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's four-day trip to Australia, both countries said they have also agreed to work closely to help ensure supplies of Australian critical minerals exports for South Korea's tech sector.

Western allies have in recent months moved to reduce their dependency on China amid heightened concern about Beijing's control over the critical minerals sector.

South Korea needs critical mineral supplies, having pledged to become a global battery manufacturing powerhouse by 2030 as part of its plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Australia supplies around 40% of South Korea's critical mineral imports, which are crucial for many of the components needed to drive the world's economies to net zero emissions by 2050.

south korea australia Moon Jae in Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison military exports Hanwha Corp

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia signs $717 million defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories