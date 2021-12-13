Palm falls on November stocks, weaker rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Monday, tracking losses in rival oils and as larger-than-expected November inventories weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 46 ringgit, or 0.96%, to 4,754 ringgit ($1,130.29) in early trade, down for a third session in four.

Fundamentals

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 rose 0.2% to 572,689 tonnes from 571,450 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks for November beat market surveys with a smaller-than-expected decline as the rise in exports came in lower than estimates, Malaysian Palm Oil Board data showed on Friday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract slipped 1.3%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%, after a 2.1% slump in the previous session. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.