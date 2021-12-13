ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.11%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,175 Decreased By -220.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -68 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
China, HK stocks rise on stimulus hopes; virus fears weigh on some sectors

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday as China's top leaders vowed to prioritise economic stability in 2022, fuelling hopes for more stimulus to aid a slowing economy.

** China will cut tax and fees, front-load infrastructure investment, and step up cross-cyclical policy adjustments next year to keep growth within a reasonable range, senior policymakers said in a statement after holding the annual Central Economic Work Conference from Dec. 8-10.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3%, to 5,121.25 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%, to 3,702.88 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 1%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9%.

** The agenda-setting meeting "leaves little doubt that policy support is being stepped up," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote.

** Infrastructure stocks jumped more than 3% in China, on bets of more aggressive fiscal policies to speed up building roads, railways and data centres.

** "We believe the government will soon bring forward some new quotas of special local government bonds," ANZ economists wrote.

** "Furthermore, Chinese authorities will likely stabilise fixed-asset investment amid the weakness in the property sector."

** But real estate stocks in China and Hong Kong fell, as policymakers reiterated that "housing is for living, not for speculation".

** "It's not a 180-degree change of Beijing's property curbs yet, and it's hard for Beijing to make such a turnabout," Nomura's chief China economist Lu Ting said.

** Also bucking the broader trend, China-listed tourism and transport stocks fell, amid worries over a new COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Zhejiang province.

** More than a dozen Chinese-listed companies said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of Zhejiang in response to local government's tightened COVID-19 curbs, causing their share prices to plunge.

Hong Kong stocks China stock

Comments

1000 characters

