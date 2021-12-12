Shehbaz terms planned mini-budget ‘national suicide’

LAHORE: Terming the proposed mini-budget as national suicide, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the joint opposition will formulate a common strategy to stop this move of the government.

“The tsunami of “tabdeli” (change) has swallowed the economy, jobs and happiness of the public,” Shehbaz said, adding: “The country’s economic sovereignty is in danger and the Opposition will devise a plan to halt the presentation of a mini-budget.” In a statement, he said that the incumbent government has become a threat to the national security and the mini-budget, if approved by the Assembly, would be national suicide.

The PML-N president maintained that presenting a mini-budget is similar to treating the disease of cancer with aspirin. He emphasized that the government should not present the IMF-prepared mini-budget.

About the economic relief programme, he stated that it had had “no effect”, albeit that the prices of electricity, gas, and commodities had increased manifold.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz while talking to media here alleged that Imran Niazi is the biggest mafia of the country. “If a probe of foreign funding case was opened, Imran Niazi would not find any place to hide,” he said. He criticised the incumbent government for destroying the country’s economy and rendering lives of the people miserable due to inaptness and corruption. He added that the PTI government had claimed to make a “New Pakistan” but it has destroyed even the old one and the people are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet.

Hamza lamented that Imran Khan got regularised his own house but demolished the houses of the poor. Instead of providing jobs, they (PTI) rendered people jobless. He added that those who reposed trust on Imran were now regretting why they brought him to power.

He maintained that they would not let Imran Khan flee as “there will be accountability now”. He said that during the last four years, Imran Niazi had been hoodwinking the people. He vowed to launch a decisive struggle to get rid of the present government. If they did not launch a struggle against the present government, Allah would ask because the people were dying of hunger, he said.

The PML-N leader lashed out the ministers who are claiming that there was no inflation in the country. He vowed to make Imran and his team accountable for all the economic miseries it had imposed upon the people.

He said there is 18-percent inflation in the country and the Finance Advisor saying that inflation will increase further.

