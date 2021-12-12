ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz terms planned mini-budget ‘national suicide’

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming the proposed mini-budget as national suicide, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the joint opposition will formulate a common strategy to stop this move of the government.

“The tsunami of “tabdeli” (change) has swallowed the economy, jobs and happiness of the public,” Shehbaz said, adding: “The country’s economic sovereignty is in danger and the Opposition will devise a plan to halt the presentation of a mini-budget.” In a statement, he said that the incumbent government has become a threat to the national security and the mini-budget, if approved by the Assembly, would be national suicide.

The PML-N president maintained that presenting a mini-budget is similar to treating the disease of cancer with aspirin. He emphasized that the government should not present the IMF-prepared mini-budget.

About the economic relief programme, he stated that it had had “no effect”, albeit that the prices of electricity, gas, and commodities had increased manifold.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz while talking to media here alleged that Imran Niazi is the biggest mafia of the country. “If a probe of foreign funding case was opened, Imran Niazi would not find any place to hide,” he said. He criticised the incumbent government for destroying the country’s economy and rendering lives of the people miserable due to inaptness and corruption. He added that the PTI government had claimed to make a “New Pakistan” but it has destroyed even the old one and the people are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet.

Hamza lamented that Imran Khan got regularised his own house but demolished the houses of the poor. Instead of providing jobs, they (PTI) rendered people jobless. He added that those who reposed trust on Imran were now regretting why they brought him to power.

He maintained that they would not let Imran Khan flee as “there will be accountability now”. He said that during the last four years, Imran Niazi had been hoodwinking the people. He vowed to launch a decisive struggle to get rid of the present government. If they did not launch a struggle against the present government, Allah would ask because the people were dying of hunger, he said.

The PML-N leader lashed out the ministers who are claiming that there was no inflation in the country. He vowed to make Imran and his team accountable for all the economic miseries it had imposed upon the people.

He said there is 18-percent inflation in the country and the Finance Advisor saying that inflation will increase further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Punjab assembly commodities PMLN Mian Shehbaz Sharif mini budget

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shehbaz terms planned mini-budget ‘national suicide’

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories