ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N Senator praises govt’s decision to skip US ‘democracy summit’

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Ali Hussain 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was all praise for the government’s decision to skip US President Joe Biden’s Summit on Democracy, saying it was the right decision at the right time.

Talking to Business Recorder, he said that “the so-called Summit on Democracy hosted by the US in Washington, was using the banner of democracy but actually the agenda was an ideological Cold War perspective to promote an anti-China conclave.”

He further contended that the US attitude under the Biden administration towards Pakistan has been cold, hostile and even demeaning, citing US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s statement on Indian soil, on the eve of her arrival in Pakistan in October, rudely dismissed any notion of any serious or forward looking positive ties with Pakistan.

“Given this overall negative context, without even the courtesy of a thank you to Pakistan for all we did for the US in Afghanistan, Washington arrogantly assumed that they just had to snap their fingers and we’ll come running,” he lamented.

Referring to a recent article, published by the TIME magazine, he said that the magazine rightly stated that “the Democracy Summit is the ‘height of hypocrisy’ and ‘the gathering is really about creating a coalition against China and Russia’.”

“So, why should Pakistan join such a bandwagon contrary to our core interests? In any case, US has taken two strategic decisions in our region that are against our core interests: first, they want to build India as their strategic partner and regional best friend to counter China despite Modi’s undemocratic bigotry and bias against Muslims, and secondly, they want to contain and encircle China by weaponising democracy,” he added.

He regretted that the Biden team’s worldview is a holdover from the Obama years who was the most pro-Indian American President and who laid the basis for the new Cold War with his ‘pivot to Asia’ in 2011.

“With ‘Democrats’ like Modi attending, the Democracy Summit was a farce, good that Pakistan wasn’t part of this charade,” he maintained.

One third of the countries invited were termed by the US own ‘Freedom House’ think tank as ‘partly free’ including Modi’s India and Bolsonaro’s Brazil, while Turkey and Sri Lanka, both democracies, were penalized for their independent foreign policies, he added.

Senior analyst, Lt Gen Talat Masood said that Pakistan was caught in a situation where it had no option but to decline the invitation to attend the Summit, as China and Russia had not been invited.

Given the close strategic partnership with China and economic reliance, he added, it was quite obvious that Pakistan would side with China as the Americans did not invite the Chinese to attend the Summit.

“It was not only for China that Pakistan declined to attend but for Russia too as our relations have improved to a great extent with Russia,” he added.

On December 9-10, 2021, President Biden hosted the Summit on Democracy in which four South Asian countries were also invited including Pakistan, India, Maldives and Nepal. However, on December 8, Pakistan decided to skip the Summit which was also lauded by China.

“Pakistan declined to attend democracy summit. A real iron brother!” said Lijian Zhao, spokesperson for Chinese foreign ministers in a tweet and posted the statement issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden PMLN Mushahid Hussain Sayed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N Senator praises govt’s decision to skip US ‘democracy summit’

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories