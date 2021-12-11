ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mauritius records first two Omicron cases, more feared

AFP Updated 11 Dec 2021

PORT LOUIS: The Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has recorded its first two infections of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, both linked to people returned from South Africa, with a dozen more contact cases feared.

Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal told a press conference on Friday the pair were asymptomatic and had tested negative the day before.

"They have already gone home," he said.

He added that contract tracing for the two people had been carried out, revealing 12 positive cases with a missing S gene -- a tell-tale sign of Omicron.

Health authorities were currently analysing the samples to determine if they are in fact Omicron.

One of the two Omicron cases was detected in a man who flew home to the island from South Africa on November 27. South Africa first identified the variant just two days before on November 25.

The second case was recorded in a woman in the island's south whose husband had returned from South Africa on November 18.

Omicron is in 38 countries, no deaths reported: WHO

Mauritius fully opened its doors to international visitors at the start of October, hoping to rebuild its vital tourism industry after long months of isolation because of the pandemic.

But it was forced to reimpose restrictions last month as Delta variant cases surged.

According to latest figures reported to the World Health Organization, Mauritius has had 62,652 Covid cases and 680 deaths.

More than 900,000 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 73.5 percent of the population, government figures show.

Mauritius Omicron cases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Mauritius records first two Omicron cases, more feared

Sindh Assembly passes local government bill amid opposition's protest

Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health

Discrepancies in manual data: FBR to switch real-time WHT collection from power consumers

MPMG: Banks receive Rs245bn mortgage finance applications

Policeman on polio duty shot dead in KPK's Tank district

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Australian captain Cummins says never any panic in first Test win

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

Read more stories