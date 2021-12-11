Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council headed by Hamid Yamin at the Finance Division, Friday, said a press release issued on Friday.

The chairman FBR and senior officers attended the meeting. The delegation apprised the adviser about the problems being faced by the retailers and sought support of the government to resolve their issues.

In his remarks, the adviser lauded the contribution of retailers for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan and assured them of maximum support and a level playing field.

The adviser further directed the FBR to take steps for integration of retailers and to tackle their issues with mutual coordination.

The delegation thanked the adviser for cooperation and addressing the issues positively.

