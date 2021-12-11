ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Dec 11, 2021
Print

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

Tahir Amin Updated 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 9, 2021 recorded a decrease of 0.07 percent due to decrease in the prices of tomatoes (13.37 percent), chicken (10.59 percent), potatoes (4.48 percent), LPG (2.96 percent), sugar (1.03 percent), wheat flour (0.46 percent), and eggs (0.26 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 18.58 percent due to increase in electricity for Q1 (75.32 percent), LPG (65.43 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (61.26 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (58.14 percent), mustard oil (55.29 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (55.25 percent), washing soap (45.85 percent), petrol (44.35 percent), diesel (34.93 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), and chilies powdered (33 percent), while major decrease was observed in the prices of onions (31.99 percent), tomatoes (27.61 percent), moong (25.03 percent), potatoes (17.64 percent), chicken (12.80 percent), and eggs (6.28 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 167.36 percent during the week ended December 2, 2021 to 167.24 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.14 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.07 percent, 0.02 percent, and 0.07 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased, and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in the weekly SPI data.

