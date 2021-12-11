ECP imposes fine on JUI-F, PTI, PPP legislators

PESHAWAR: Regional Election Commissioner (REC)/Districting Monitoring Officer, Bannu, Inayatullah Khan Wazir has imposed fine of Rs.50,000 each on JUI-F MNA Zahid Khan Durrani, KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir, PPP MPA Sher Azam Khan Wazir and PTI MPA Pakhtun Yar Khan for violation of the Code of Conduct (CoC) of local bodies’ polls.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Regional Election Commissioner, Bannu, these public office holders were found involved in political activities in violation of notification No.F.16 (1)/2021-LGE-KP dated 4th November, 2021 of the Election Commission of Pakistan restraining the President, the Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Federal and Provincial Ministers and Advisors to Prime Minister or Chief Minister from visiting the area of Local Council for announcement of any development scheme or otherwise taking part in any kind of election campaign for a candidate or a political party. However, the residents of the district where elections are being held may visit that district, but shall not take part in the election campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021