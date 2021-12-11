ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
ECP imposes fine on JUI-F, PTI, PPP legislators

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Regional Election Commissioner (REC)/Districting Monitoring Officer, Bannu, Inayatullah Khan Wazir has imposed fine of Rs.50,000 each on JUI-F MNA Zahid Khan Durrani, KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir, PPP MPA Sher Azam Khan Wazir and PTI MPA Pakhtun Yar Khan for violation of the Code of Conduct (CoC) of local bodies’ polls.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Regional Election Commissioner, Bannu, these public office holders were found involved in political activities in violation of notification No.F.16 (1)/2021-LGE-KP dated 4th November, 2021 of the Election Commission of Pakistan restraining the President, the Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Federal and Provincial Ministers and Advisors to Prime Minister or Chief Minister from visiting the area of Local Council for announcement of any development scheme or otherwise taking part in any kind of election campaign for a candidate or a political party. However, the residents of the district where elections are being held may visit that district, but shall not take part in the election campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PTI ECP JUI F Inayatullah Khan Wazir

