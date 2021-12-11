ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street rises as inflation data meets estimates

Reuters 11 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening of its monetary policy.

The Labor Department’s report showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated 6.8% in the 12 months through November, their highest level since 1982, as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints.

The so-called core consumer price index (CPI) jumped 4.9% on a year-on-year basis after gaining 4.6% in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to climb 6.8% and core CPI to rise 4.9%.

“Today’s rise in U.S. inflation was broadly expected but it does confirm that price pressures continue to build but also broaden out,” said Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“This release won’t deter (the Fed) from speeding up the (taper) process, allowing the central bank to raise rates earlier next year if required.”

The U.S. central bank’s policy meeting next week will be closely watched for commentary about the path of interest rate hikes next year as well as the pace of bond purchases tapering.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted the Fed would raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter. However, most saw the risk that a hike comes even sooner.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.38 points, or 0.24%, at 35,840.07, the S&P 500 was up 23.04 points, or 0.49%, at 4,690.49, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 77.22 points, or 0.50%, at 15,594.59.

Shares of Oracle Corp jumped 15.1% after the enterprise software maker forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

The S&P 500 index dropped 5.2% from a record high hit on Nov. 22 as investors digested Jerome Powell’s renomination as the Fed’s chair, his hawkish commentary to tackle surging price pressures and the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A positive update by Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine offering some protection against the latest variant helped push the three main indexes for gains of over 3% each this week. The S&P is now down 1.2% from its all-time peak.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with the information technology sector, which houses companies like Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp, rising the most.

Broadcom Inc jumped 10.1% as the semiconductor firm sees first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and announced a $10 billion share buyback plan.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 66 new lows.

Federal Reserve monetary policy CPI WallStreet

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street rises as inflation data meets estimates

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

Approval to SME policy delayed: Gas from UEP’s fields to SSGCL approved by ECC

Food items to remain tax exempted ‘Mini-budget’ to be announced next week, says Tarin

US ‘best place’ to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says war between Russia and Ukraine possible

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

US wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Read more stories