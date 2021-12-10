ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
CBOT soybeans to rise to $12.80-3/4; momentum sufficient

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may rise to $12.80-3/4, as it has broken a resistance at $12.68-1/4 per bushel.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which started at $12.14-1/4. It is capable of travelling into a range of $12.80-3/4 to $13.22-1/4.

After a few days of consolidation, the contract eventually accumulated enough momentum to break $12.68-1/4 and rise towards the target zone.

Support is at $12.55-1/2, a break below which may cause a fall to $12.39-1/2. On the daily chart, the contract remains firm above a support at $12.51-1/2.

Chances are it may climb to $12.94-3/4, the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $14.79.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

