ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,539 Decreased By ▼ -307.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,960 Decreased By ▼ -89.6 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may fall to $7.76-3/4; downtrend resumed

  • A break will open the way towards the range of $7.21-1/4 to $7.50-3/4
Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may fall to $7.76-3/4 per bushel, as it has broken a support at $7.90-1/4.

The support is identified as the 23.6% projection level of a downward wave c from $8.12. This is the third wave of a presumed three-wave cycle from the Nov. 24 high of $8.74-3/4.

This wave is expected to be roughly equal to the wave a, to extend to $7.20. A bearish wedge has been confirmed, making a part of a more bearish pennant.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $7.98-1/2. On the daily chart, the support at $7.80 looks vulnerable, under the second attack by bears.

A break will open the way towards the range of $7.21-1/4 to $7.50-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may fall to $7.76-3/4; downtrend resumed

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Rapid-fire Head century puts Australia in firm command

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Azerbaijan says soldier killed in clashes with Armenia

Read more stories