ANL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.42%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FCCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.39%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.29%)
GGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.5%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-4.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.13%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.48%)
TELE 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.69%)
TRG 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.81%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,426 Decreased By ▼ -61.2 (-1.36%)
BR30 17,394 Decreased By ▼ -386.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,404 Decreased By ▼ -443.1 (-1.01%)
KSE30 16,902 Decreased By ▼ -147.7 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Chinese woman dies from H5N6 strain of bird flu

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

BEIJING: A woman in China's Sichuan province died from the H5N6 strain of avian influenza last month, a regional health bureau said this week, in the latest human fatality from the lethal disease.

The 54-year-old woman from Zigong city developed symptoms on Nov. 17 and was admitted to hospital on Nov. 21. She died on Nov. 23, according to a Wednesday statement on the website of the health bureau of semi-autonomous region Macau.

She had been exposed to dead poultry before the onset of illness, it added.

The number of people in China infected with H5N6 bird flu this year has jumped, raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.

Of 26 infections reported by various government departments this year, most have been in Sichuan province, though cases have also been reported in neighbouring Chongqing and Guangxi, as well as Guangdong, Anhui and Hunan provinces.

China Sichuan province regional health bureau Zigong city H5N6 bird flu

