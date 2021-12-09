ANL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.02%)
ASC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FCCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.31%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-4.47%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PAEL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.05%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.22%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.57%)
TRG 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,433 Decreased By ▼ -54.6 (-1.22%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By ▼ -343.4 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,444 Decreased By ▼ -402.6 (-0.92%)
KSE30 16,925 Decreased By ▼ -124.1 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Tokyo stocks trade modestly higher

AFP 09 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday on profit-taking but soon rebounded to positive territory after recent rallies in US and Japanese markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 percent or 25.55 points at 28,886.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 percent or 1.84 points at 2,004.08.

Wall Street rallies for the third straight day are supporting the Japanese market "but a sense of caution over a rapid rebound in prices remains strong" among Tokyo investors, senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 113.72 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.68 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.19 percent at 2,072 yen while Honda was down 0.74 percent at 3,213 yen after a report said the Japanese carmakers are being sued by a US-based patent management company for alleged infringement on patents covering in-vehicle communication technologies.

Construction machine manufacturer Komatsu was down 1.25 percent at 2,755.5 yen after its president reportedly said demand for construction equipment in China may drop 30-40 percent next fiscal year to March 2023.

