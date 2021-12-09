ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
Social security workers will get discount on purchase of commodities

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has said that workers of the social security will get 15-45 percent discount on daily use commodities at more than 130 dedicated commercial points through Punjab Mazdoor Card.

He was talking to journalists during his visit to Social Security Hospital at Kot Lakhpat and Social Security Dispensary Defence Road on Wednesday. Secretary Labour Liaquat Ali Chatha also accompanied him. On the occasion of his visit to the Social Security Dispensary, the minister checked the availability of medicines. He directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines.

He further said that historic measures were being taken in the Social Security department not only for the workers but also for the employees.

Punjab Mazdoor Card was being issued to the workers, he added. Under the Mazdoor Card, bank accounts of 1.1 million workers will be opened.

He said that Rehmatul Lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology situated on the Multan road Lahore is the only public sector hospital which has become fully automated. Other hospitals of Punjab Social Security would also be fully automated in two years he maintained.

The minister said that arrangements were being made to provide a heart transplant facility in the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Institute of Cardiology.

He said that 7 new social security hospitals were also under construction and dispensaries were also being upgraded. In order to root out corruption from the labour department digitization of the institution is in full swing and within next six months it would be accomplished.

