PJBF chief Farooqui given ‘certificate of commendation’ by Japan’s C-G

KARACHI: ISOMURA Toshikazu, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, conferred the Certificate of Commendation upon Kalim Farooqui, in recognition of his significant contribution towards Japan.

Kalim Farooqui, Chairman of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) has made strong and impactful efforts to build business and economic ties between Japan and Pakistan. During his tenure as PJBF Vice Chairman, he has led three SME delegations to Japan which has further strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

He has even compiled and published a book “Concordia” on the 60 years of bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan that showed his commitment to bringing the two countries together.

Besides promotion of business ties, he contributed a lot for promoting mutual understanding and cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan being a member of Pakistan Japan Culture Association (PJCA).

ISOMURA, while extending his congratulations, lauded the efforts of Kalim Farooqui and wishes him the best of luck for his future endeavours.

Concluding the event, Kalim extended a note of thanks to the Consul-General for being bestowed with the honour. He further stated that in his endeavours towards stronger economic relations between Japan and Pakistan, he acknowledges the help and assistance given to him by both, the CG of Japan in Karachi and the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad in addition to the continuous support and cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. He congratulated Japan and Pakistan on reaching the milestone of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries and to be celebrated starting next year (1952-2022).

