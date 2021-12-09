Bilawal announces anti-PTI govt protest schedule

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday announced an ‘Anti-Inflation Protest Movement’ from Saturday, December 10.

The PPP Chairman addressed a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders flanked him.

Announcing the protest schedule, Bilawal said the PPP would hold an anti-inflation protest on December 10, a protest against the gas crisis would be held on December 17 and later, a big rally at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27.

Bilawal said his party wanted to give powers to the local governments to solve citizens’ problems at their doorsteps.

He said that only with the development of Karachi, Pakistan could develop and his party government in Sindh was making all efforts in this regard.

The PPP Chairman said they wanted to solve citizens’ problems at their doorsteps and PPP’s political and governmental efforts were in front of everyone.