ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.55%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.81%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.55%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,479 Increased By ▲ 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 230.4 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,746 Decreased By ▼ -107.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,997 Decreased By ▼ -8.3 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
NY cocoa may test $2,507; upside limited

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a resistance at $2,507 per tonne, and a break could lead to a gain into the $2,538 to $2,568 range.

The small congestion area forming between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 signals either an accumulation of the bullish momentum or an exhaustion of the rise.

As long as the contract remains above the support zone of $2,445 to $2,770, the uptrend from $2,333 is likely to extend further.

A break below $2,445 could confirm a reversal of the trend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Cocoa

