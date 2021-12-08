ANL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.58%)
FFBL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.96%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.13%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.51%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,491 Increased By ▲ 17.6 (0.39%)
BR30 17,915 Increased By ▲ 321.1 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,917 Increased By ▲ 63.1 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By ▲ 29.8 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan hits 3-1/2-year peak on stronger fixing

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan strengthened on Wednesday, with both onshore and offshore units touching their firmest levels against the dollar in more than three-and-a-half years after the central bank set its daily fixing at a more than six-month high.

The People's Bank of China set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.3677 per dollar prior to market open, its strongest since June 1, amid what traders said was strong corporate dollar sales ahead of year-end.

Traders said FX settlement demand would continue to boost the yuan, potentially pushing it through the 6.35 per dollar level.

China's yuan firms on upbeat trade data; market digests RRR cut

"It's all about dollar settlement, and the yuan will continue to strengthen if the big banks don't block it," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, echoed suggestions that real demand from FX settlement would continue to support the yuan, and noted that a divergence in monetary policy between the PBOC and the US Federal Reserve for now "appears to take a backseat" in driving exchange rate moves, despite a cut to banks' reserve requirements announced this week.

"The RMB rally could be driven by the USD diversification flow and the inflow to RMB assets would be long term which should prove to be less sensitive to the monetary policy divergence and yield differentials. Second, market participants may be still waiting a clearer signal of PBOC's easing shift," he said.

Cheung said verbal intervention by the PBOC to contain appreciation expectations was possible, but actual policy changes remain unlikely.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3629 per dollar on Wednesday and strengthened to 6.3515 per dollar, its firmest since May 15, 2018. By midday it had given up some gains to trade at 6.3540, 118 pips stronger than Tuesday's late session close.

Offshore yuan firmed to 6.3509 per dollar, its strongest since May 23, 2018, and was trading at 6.3523 per dollar at midday.

A broad dollar index fell to 96.155 from the previous close of 96.283.

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan hits 3-1/2-year peak on stronger fixing

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories