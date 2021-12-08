Balochistan to hold LB polls sans EVMs

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to hold local body elections in the government but declared that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will not be used for polling.

The decision was made during a meeting of the provincial cabinet which was chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in Quetta on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Cabinet also decided to hold the local government elections on a party basis.

The provincial cabinet was of the view that there was no electricity in many areas of Balochistan that was why EVMs could not be used for the voting process.