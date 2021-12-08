ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
ASL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
KAPCO 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.73%)
PACE 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.73%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
TELE 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.19%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,496 Increased By ▲ 23.4 (0.52%)
BR30 17,953 Increased By ▲ 358.8 (2.04%)
KSE100 43,954 Increased By ▲ 100.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By ▲ 46.1 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Social inclusivity: Speakers highlight basic hurdles

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The basic hurdles in social inclusivity are poverty, inequalities, gender inequality, lack of services provided to the citizens, lack of political education and patriarchy; and a strong local government system should be the top priority of the government for the betterment of citizens in terms of service delivery.

This was the crux of a session on Local Government and Challenges of Social Inclusiveness, organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here on Tuesday.

Panellists included Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, Ahmed Iqbal, Chairman, District Council Narowal, Prof Dr Ghazal Mir Zulfiqar from LUMS, Uzma Qureshi from The World Bank.

The panellists said that the basic hurdles in social inclusivity are poverty, inequalities, gender inequality, lack of services provided to the citizens, lack of political education, patriarchy, etc.

Stressing the need to build upon an appropriate local government system, they said that Section 76e of the LG system is not being fully implemented, which highlights how to fulfil the needs of people.

They said a strong local government system should be the top priority of the government for the betterment of citizens in terms of service delivery.

Speakers at a session on “Building Minimum Consensus on the Architecture of Local Government System in Pakistan” in collaboration with GIZ, called for minimum consensus on structure, nomenclature and functions of local governments system across all four provinces. There is a need for grand national dialogue among political parties to further explain the system of LGs in the constitution. This could be done through inclusion of an additional chapter in the Constitution, they added.

Dr Nafisa Shah, PPP MNA, said despite having a very clear mandate for the purpose the current government cannot ensure the continuation of the local government system and emphasised a strong leadership at the Centre is needed, which recognises the fact that “bad governance starts from the street”.

Inayatullah, MPA and former Minister Local Government and Finance KPK was of the view that continuity of local government is important. There shall be a minimum consensus on the functions of the local government systems, he emphasised.

Rainer Rohdewohld, senior policy advisor Asian Development Bank, said fiscal, political, and authoritative decentralisation is important for a successful local bodies system.

Prof Amir Taj, Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, said the role of federal and provincial governments in structuring local government reforms is crucial and so is the judiciary.

Amina Zaidi from the SDPI, opined there is a political reluctance in strengthening the local government.

Mohsin Chandana, federal secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, pointed out that our failure to shed the centralised system we inherited from our colonisers is the main cause of the rotten LG system in Pakistan.

Speaking at a session on “Progress and Reforms in Social Protection in Pakistan: Post-18th Amendment”, the speakers said that by improving the social protection system in the country, we need to develop more social assistance.

PSPA CEO Beenish Fatima Sahi stressed the need for unified M&E for the purpose of implementation. This is very important to do economic inclusion for human development. There are number of institutions that required Rs72 billion to run these strategies for social protection.

She also emphasised to lower the set of strata to circulate social protection budget.

Shahid Farooq said it’s not only the responsibility of social protection departments, but also a collaborative effort is required. There is a disconnect among departments and it occurs both in districts and at provincial levels.

Haris Gazdar said political priorities need to be revised. Financial and social inclusion needs distribution at provisional and local levels. Relationship between state and citizens should be part of the agenda.

Muhammad Waqas said our system is also facing challenges and every province has different set of strategies for social protection. This new concept needs to incorporate accordingly in a unified way.

Dr Fareeha Armughan from the SDPI said currently social protection is more of a provincial subject and provinces need to take ownership of this programme.

Speaking at the session on “Consensus on the Architecture of Local Government System in Pakistan” organised by the SDPI in collaboration with GIZ LoGo, Dr Nafisa Shah, PPP MNA, Inayat Ullah, MPA KPK, Rainer Rohdewohid, Senior Adviser GIZ, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, and others called for minimum consensus on structure, nomenclature and functions of local governments system across all four provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LUMS SDPI political education local government system

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Social inclusivity: Speakers highlight basic hurdles

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories