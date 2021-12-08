ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.24%)
FFL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
GGL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.79%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.01%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 95.81 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.34%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.62%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.04%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.1%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By ▲ 33.6 (0.75%)
BR30 18,005 Increased By ▲ 410.3 (2.33%)
KSE100 44,041 Increased By ▲ 187.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,085 Increased By ▲ 79.3 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Punjab govt introducing Public Finance Management Act’

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

LAHORE: To improve financial management at the administrative level, the Punjab government is introducing the Public Finance Management Act. “This will ensure medium-term financial planning based on comprehensiveness and revenue in the budgeting process.

Under the new law, a comprehensive policy will be introduced to improve the performance of public corporations and investment at the government level,” said Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing a meeting of the Sub-National Governance Programme, held here on Tuesday to review the proposed Public Finance Management Act in Punjab.

Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad, Additional Secretary Salman Ghani and a team from the Sub-National Governance Programme were present in the meeting. The Minister further said that the finance department will ensure Schedule of New Expenditure (SNE) matters will be handled in parallel with the preparation of infrastructure for the prompt delivery of services under development plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Punjab Finance Minister financial management Public Finance Management Act

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Punjab govt introducing Public Finance Management Act’

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories