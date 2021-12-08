Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
08 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
280,448,199 139,156,158 9,846,322,707 5,090,737,764
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 696,656,981 -784,607,776 -87,950,794
Local Individuals 8,091,045,558 -8,119,028,789 -27,983,230
Local Corporates 3,986,390,719 (3,870,456,693) 115,934,024
===============================================================================
