ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.12%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
ASL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
FFL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
GGL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.78%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.31%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.33%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 5.56 (6.11%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PAEL 21.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.27%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.62%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.96%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
TELE 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.29%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By ▲ 40.7 (0.91%)
BR30 18,021 Increased By ▲ 426.3 (2.42%)
KSE100 44,086 Increased By ▲ 232.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,096 Increased By ▲ 90 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
08 Dec 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 7, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
280,448,199           139,156,158         9,846,322,707           5,090,737,764
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      696,656,981         -784,607,776      -87,950,794
Local Individuals           8,091,045,558       -8,119,028,789      -27,983,230
Local Corporates            3,986,390,719      (3,870,456,693)      115,934,024
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

