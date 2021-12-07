ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
Hong Kong stocks sharply up at the open

AFP 07 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will prove less dangerous than previously feared.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.61 percent, or 376.47 points, to 23,725.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.64 percent, or 23.25 points, to 3,612.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.27 percent, or 6.27 points, at 2,502.22.

