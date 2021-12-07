ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 96.2 (2.19%)
BR30 17,564 Increased By ▲ 571.8 (3.37%)
KSE100 44,013 Increased By ▲ 732.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 17,106 Increased By ▲ 328.4 (1.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan to review budget balance timing early next year: PM Kishida

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan will review the timeframe early next year for its target of balancing the budget, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, brushing aside prospects that it could ditch the goal to further boost spending.

The government unveiled a record $490 billion spending package last month to support a fragile economy, bucking a global trend towards withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus measures.

But Kishida remains under pressure from influential advocates of big spending within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), some of whom have called for ditching a government target to balance the budget.

In a move aimed at countering such calls, proponents of fiscal reform, including former finance minister Taro Aso, created on Tuesday a new LDP panel to discuss steps to put Japan's fiscal house in order.

"Taking steps to deal with the pandemic and restoring Japan's fiscal health are compatible," Kishida told the panel, adding that sound fiscal policy was the "bedrock" for Japan.

The government will begin early next year debate on whether the current timeframe for hitting the budget target was feasible, Kishida added.

As part of efforts to rein in its huge public debt, for years Japan has set a timeframe for bringing the primary budget, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, back to a surplus in its annual fiscal blueprint.

After pushing back the timeframe several times, the most recent pledge was to achieve a primary balance surplus by fiscal 2025 - with a caveat that the target will be reassessed given the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kishida has repeatedly said while the government's near-term focus would be to boost spending to combat the pandemic, Japan must lay out a long-term plan to fix its tattered finances.

Fumio Kishida

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan to review budget balance timing early next year: PM Kishida

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Read more stories