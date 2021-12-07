ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Recorder Report Updated 07 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Cham Wings Airline, a private carrier of Syria, will start its scheduled operations to Karachi from December 15th, 2021. This was announced by Mohsin A Dharsi, Director Commercial of KN Aviation Pvt Ltd, the General Sales Agents (GSA) of Cham Wings Airline in Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of leading travel & cargo agents and the industry at a function in local hotel for introduction of this new carrier Cham Wings Airline in Pakistan, Mohsin said that Cham Wings Airline is scheduled to start online weekly service between Damascus and Karachi from December 15th, 2021, using most efficient French airliners A-320 from Airbus Industries.

He said flight from Karachi to Damascus is scheduled in such a way that it offers excellent connections with flights to Najaf and other cities with religious & historic importance. He said pilgrims to all Holy cities in three countries, Syria, Iraq and Iran, can benefit from this service in just one ticket purchase.

The Airline is starting once a week flight to Karachi but will increase to three weekly from February 2022 and daily from summers of 2022. The Airline also has permission from PCAA to operate to Lahore and Islamabad, which it will announce in the second phase.

PIA to operate special flights to Najaf, Baghdad, Damascus

Mohsin A. Dharsi who is also Chairman of Air Cargo Agents Association of Pakistan (ACAAP) urged cargo agents to make full use of the cargo space available on all routes offered by Cham Wings Airline. Replying to a question he said that Cham Wings Airline is a full-board private airline offering excellent meals, Arabic & continental cuisines, in-flight entertainment and all other facilities those are offered by leading airlines in the region.

Cham Wings Airways has a fleet of four Airbus A-320 aircrafts and flies to Abu Dhabi, Aleppo, Sharjah, Kuwait, Muscat, Erbil, Yerevan, Beirut, Basra, Baghdad, Qamishli, Khartoum, Tehran, Najaf, Moscow and Karachi.

Sardar Rafiq Khan, Chairman Bukhari Group congratulated Mohsin A Dharsi on bringing new airline to Pakistan and assures his full support to Cham Wings and KN Aviation. Leading cargo agents, Salim Buxamoosa, Chairman Universal Freight System Pvt Ltd., said that it’s an encouraging sign for Pakistan aviation industry, especially after Covid-19 pandemic. He said it will bring new opportunities for the promotion of religious and general tourism between Pakistan and Syria. Syria, he said, is a beautiful country and has lots of historic sites worth visiting.

Farrukh Iqbal, COO Bluex and UNS welcomed the new airlines to Pakistan. He said that we all should work hard for bringing more airlines so that Pakistan aviation industry can get back to its past glory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syria Karachi

