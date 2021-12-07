NIFT and C Square join hands to bring in revolutionary AI chatbot

KARACHI: National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and C Square collaborate to bring AI integrated Chatbot – XIVA powered by ISSM Labelling Solutions with the aim of revolutionizing and enhancing the digital services platform in Pakistan. The agreement was signed by NIFT and Ahsan Mashkoor CEO, C Square, in the presence of both teams.

Speaking on the occasion Haider Wahab said, “Use of innovative technology coupled with innovative use case implementation is important for the adoption of financial services. I am excited to see the actual manifestation of artificial intelligence (AI) to create transactional and service convenience for customers of NIFT ePay. It is great to see the fresh thought process behind the digital financial services to facilitate customers.”

NIFT ePay provides aggregation of all different digital payment instruments available in Pakistan for customers to pay their e-commerce purchases or against their business invoices digitally, securely and conveniently through an ever-growing network of merchants, businesses, participating banks and other financial institutions.

Today the payment gateway has already signed up all the major financial institutions and is enabling their customers to make of payments conveniently to a variety of use cases in a secure and reliable manner. NIFT ePay is already living up to its promise to disrupt the digital payment landscape of Pakistan into a new era of digital payments.

CEO C Square Ahsan Mashkoor said, “C Square has wide experience of working with leading financial institutions of Pakistan and Internationally in the area of customer experience, thus taking the lead by introducing AI enabled services to take CX to next level. C Square aims at providing innovative, easy and responsive digital services to end users, thus joined hands with ISSM to develop AI based services.”

