Dec 06, 2021
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

AFP 06 Dec 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,253,726 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 265,138,170 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,704 new deaths and 402,998 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Omicron is in 38 countries, no deaths reported: WHO

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,184 new deaths, followed by Ukraine with 239 and India with 211.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 788,364 deaths from 49,085,383 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,636 deaths from 22,143,091 cases, India with 473,537 deaths from 34,641,561 cases, Mexico with 295,203 deaths from 3,901,263 cases, and Russia with 282,462 deaths from 9,833,749 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 415, Bosnia with 387, Montenegro with 371, North Macedonia with 367, Hungary with 364 and Czech Republic with 315.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,544,120 deaths from 46,805,728 cases, Europe 1,543,868 deaths from 86,548,525 infections, and Asia 905,401 deaths from 57,466,352 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 818,121 deaths from 50,887,742 cases, Africa 223,471 deaths from 8,740,617 cases, Middle East 215,404 deaths from 14,371,565 cases, and Oceania 3,341 deaths from 317,641 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

