ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 18.85 (0.43%)
BR30 17,103 Increased By ▲ 239.29 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,246 Increased By ▲ 13.13 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By ▲ 29.41 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil to bounce to 4,751 ringgit; bullish above 4,555 ringgit

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil is expected to bounce in 4,751-4,812 ringgit range, as it has completed a fall from 5,069 ringgit around a key support at 4,555 ringgit per tonne.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a downward wave c, which is expected to end around 4,555 ringgit or extend a lot into 4,237 to 4,359 ringgit range.

Regardless of its end point, this wave is considered temporarily over and subject to a further reversal.

Support is at 4,625 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,480-4,555 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract managed to hover above a support at 4,587 ringgit.

The risk for a drop towards 3,936 ringgit has been minimised.

A more positive effect of the support is it may help resume the uptrend towards 5,170 ringgit. The resumption will largely depend on the strength of the following price recovery.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil to bounce to 4,751 ringgit; bullish above 4,555 ringgit

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Sialkot incident: Sri Lankan HC wants to have access to probe report

Rain delays third day's play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Read more stories