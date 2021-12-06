Sialkot incident: Sri Lankan HC wants to have access to probe report

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad has requested investigation report from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding lynching of Sri Lankan national by a mob in Sialkot earlier on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, the high commission said, it is in contact with Pakistani authorities and employer of deceased for the payment of compensation. The human remains of the deceased would be dispatched to Sri Lanka today (Monday), the statement added.

