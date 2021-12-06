PML-N retains NA-133 seat

KARACHI: PML-N candidate Shaista Perviaz won NA-133 Lahore by-election by taking 48,811 votes against PPP’s Aslam Gill who took 32,313 votes here on Sunday. The polling started at 8am morning and continued till 5pm without any break after which the gates to the polling stations were closed off to any more voters.

According to Aaj News, amid the chilly weather in Lahore, the voter response to the by-poll remained rather ‘cool’. Celebrations broke out in the PML-N camp. A statement was issued by the party on Twitter, quoting its president Shehbaz Sharif as congratulating all the workers.

“I also congratulate the winning candidate Shaista Pervaiz Malk,” the statement quoted Shehbaz as saying. “The PML-N has proved in every by-election that it is the most popular party (in the country),” Shahbaz said.

The PML-N president said that the people are “looking to PML-N” to solve all the deep crises that have befallen them. “The people will no longer fall prey to mere talk, claims and slogans. They only demand performance now,” he said.

The NA-133 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who died of heart complications on October 11. According to the Punjab election commission, there are 254 polling stations in the constituency, including 22 polling stations of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

Of these, 199 polling stations have been declared sensitive. Around 200 separate polling stations have been set up for men and women and 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up. The total number of voters in the NA-133 constituency is 440,485, of which 233,585 are male voters and 206,927 female voters. There were 11 candidates contesting the polls, including the former seat holder’s widow, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and PPP’s Aslam Gill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021