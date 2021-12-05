Sialkot incident: Qureshi speaks to Sri Lankan counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris to convey Pakistani leadership’s resolve to ensure that all perpetrators involved in barbaric killing of a Sri Lankan national will be brought to justice swiftly.

In a series of tweets, Qureshi told that he made a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris and expressed deep grief and condolences on the killing of Sri Lankan citizen in Pakistan.

“Spoke to my brother FM GaminiLakshmanPeiris of #SriLanka and expressed my deep grief and condolences. The Pakistan leadership will ensure all perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly,” the minister tweeted.

In another tweet, Qureshi said political leadership and Pakistani nation strongly condemn killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

He offered condolence to bereaved family, government and people of Sri Lanka.

He said perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The foreign minister said such acts have no place in our faith and country.

