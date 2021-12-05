Omicron Covid variant: How prepared are we?—I

Omicron is now spreading fast. Due to extensive international travelling, it is only a matter of time when we will also face increased Covid cases; so it is important to understand what precautions must be taken. Of course vaccinations are essential but we really do not know whether our earlier vaccinations will be really effective against this variant, specially if these were administered six months (or more).

We need to go back to the basics and follow the professional advice of worldwide relevant authorities, specially those who have issued health directives after basic research. In my views, ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air-conditioning Engineers) is the leading source of such information.

ASHRAE’s recommendations for perceived safety against Covid include major emphasis on adequate outside air ventilation to “dilute” contaminants. Unfortunately, however, we are completely ignoring this advice to the point of being part of the problem.

(To be continued)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021