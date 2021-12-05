Two killed as tractor trolley overturns in F’abad

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed when a tractor trolley overturned here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place on Satiana Road of Faisalabad where a tractor trolley turtle due to over speeding.

Two people including Suleman 22, and Shahnawaz 25, were killed on the spot in the accident. The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after legal formalities.