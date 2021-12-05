ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas rises from three-month low

Reuters 05 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures gained 3% on Friday from a three-month low the previous session on forecasts for cooler weather than expected and higher heating demand in the next two weeks, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a small fall in output.

But traders said the weather was still expected to remain milder than normal through at least the middle of December, keeping overall heating demand low for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures rose 12.2 cents, or 3.0%, to $4.178 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 25.

For the week, the front-month was still down about 23% after dropping over the past four days, putting the contract on track for its biggest weekly decline since February 2014. Last week, it gained almost 8%.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, US futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were trading about seven times higher than US futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the US Lower 48 states averaged 95.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.1 bcfd this week to 113.1 bcfd next week and 117.2 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Thursday.

LNG GAS US natgas rises

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas rises from three-month low

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories